Amy Gilliland, President of GDIT, Secures Fourth Consecutive Wash100 Award

Sarah Sybert February 19, 2021 News, Wash100

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), has received a 2021 Wash100 Award in recognition of her strong and notable leadership that helped the company secure IT modernization work with government customers. To date, Gilliland has four consecutive Wash100 awards.

Gilliland leveraged the company’s momentum to continue GDIT’s growth throughout the year, winning major contract awards and securing valuable work with government agencies. You can read Gilliland’s full 2021 Wash100 Award profile by visiting GovCon Wire.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Amy Gilliland and the General Dynamics team for their selection to receive this award. Her business leadership throughout 2020 will continue to positively impact the federal market and GovCon community.

