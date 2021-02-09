Unanet

Army Awards 10 Spots on Technical, Programmatic Support Services Contract

Matthew Nelson February 9, 2021 Contract Awards, News

U.S. Army

Ten companies have won spots on a three-year, $49 million contract under which they will compete for task orders for the provision of technical and programmatic support services to the U.S. Army.

The service branch will provide funding and location details at the award of task orders, and awardees are expected to complete contract work by Feb. 7, 2024, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The contractors are:

  • Birdi Systems
  • Chinook Systems
  • Comprehensive Professional & Proposal Services
  • Evergreen Fire Alarms
  • EXP Federal
  • Futron
  • M.C. Dean
  • Shearer & Associates
  • Spectrum Solutions
  • Territory Solutions

The Army Corps of Engineers launched an online solicitation and received 13 proposals for the firm-fixed-price contract.

