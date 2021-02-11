Unanet

Army Seeks High-Energy Laser Concepts for Small UAS Deterrent

Nichols Martin February 11, 2021 News, Technology

The U.S. Army is seeking white papers on approaches to design, integrate and prototype high-energy lasers for potential use in deterring small unmanned aircraft systems.

A broad agency announcement released Wednesday says the project will focus on the integration of a government-owned HEL subsystem, a sensor suite and a power technology to build a counter-sUAS platform.

Specifically, the branch wants to know how potential offerors would deliver a pair of C-sUAS HEL systems if they will be given HEL weapon systems and two surveillance radar systems as government-furnished equipment.

The Army is interested in platforms that can recognize Class 1 and 2 drones at a standoff range and apply hard-kill technology to take down such threats.

According to the BAA, the government plans to use a sole-source contract or an other transaction agreement in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation for production work after the proposed prototype project.

White paper submissions are due Feb. 24.

