BAE Adds New AI Offerings to AWS Marketplace; Peder Jungck, Dave Levy Quoted

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has launched a suite of artificial intelligence tools on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for GovCloud (US) to support the analysis of imagery, signals and data, and to enable rapid hosting of BAE-made additional capabilities.

The company said Monday the AI offerings were built on its experience in working with the Department of Defense on several research and development programs.

Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE's intelligence solutions unit, noted that defense front liners need the latest AI technology to make data-informed decisions.

"Our agile and accelerated go-to-market strategy enables our U.S. government customers to rapidly scale the employment of AI across a wide array of missions,” he added.

BAE customers using AWS GovCloud may now access the suite as well as the Data-Labeling-as-a-Service or DLaaS offering meant to help organizations prepare data via AI tools, automation and structured data methodologies.

Bounding box, categorization, key point annotation, semantic segmentation and various annotation services are some of the capabilities of DLaaS.

Dave Levy, vice president for U.S. government, nonprofit and healthcare at AWS, said the newly announced offerings expand the access of public sector customers to BAE's AI tools for data analysis.