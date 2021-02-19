Unanet

BAE Hands Over Amphibious Combat Vehicle-Command Variant to Marines

Brenda Marie Rivers February 19, 2021 News

BAE Systems

The U.S. Marine Corps has received an amphibious combat vehicle variant from BAE Systems and will test the performance of the new model in command-and-control mission scenarios.

BAE developed the ACV-Command platform with workstations to support on-the-move digital communications and analysis work for combat operations, the company said Thursday.

USMC has ordered 72 ACV full-rate production units through a pair of contract awards in late 2020 and earlier this month, with the second order covering production, deployment and support of the platform's personnel carrier variant.

John Swift, director of BAE's amphibious programs, said the payload base design of ACV supports mission capability mission technology integration and the command variant will allow Marines to transmit and analyze data.

The company previously received a contract to also develop a 30mm medium caliber version for the ACV Family of Vehicles program and is planning the development of a recovery configuration with the service branch.

