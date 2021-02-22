Battelle Elects Wayne Frederick to Board of Directors; Lou Von Thaer Quoted

Dr. Wayne Frederick board member Battelle

Battelle has elected Howard University President and the Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery Dr. Wayne Frederick to the company’s board of directors, Battelle reported on Monday. Frederick will serve in an advisory role upon joining the board and become a full voting member in 2022.

“Wayne’s strong background in healthcare and medical education aligns so well with Battelle’s mission and strategic priorities,” said Lou Von Thaer , president and CEO of Battelle and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient. “He will be a valuable addition to our board and I look forward to working with him for many years.”

In 2014, Frederick was appointed as the president of Howard University. In the role, he focuses on the university’s commitment to student opportunity, academic innovation, public service and fiscal stability. Frederick has also supervised reform efforts, including expanding academic offerings, establishing innovative programs to support student success and modernizing university facilities.

At Howard University, Frederick has pursued initiatives to streamline and strengthen operations. He previously served as provost and chief academic officer.

He began his academic career as associate director of the Cancer Center at the University of Connecticut.

“Wayne’s combination of medical expertise and business acumen will bring a unique and valuable perspective to Battelle’s board and help to advance Battelle’s mission,” John Welch , company board chair. “We’re delighted he’s joining us and look forward to his insights and contributions.”

Frederick is the author of peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts and editorials. He is an expert on disparities in healthcare and medical education. His medical research focuses on narrowing racial, ethnic and gender disparities in cancer-care outcomes.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Battelle board,” said Frederick. “Battelle is a unique organization bringing innovative technologies and solutions to rapidly changing markets including healthcare, environmental and national security. My stewardship of Howard University with its diverse pipeline of STEM researchers will complement Battelle’s mission. I look forward to being a part of this incredible organization as a member of its board.”