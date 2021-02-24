Bill Monet, Akima President & CEO, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Winning Valuable Contracts, Driving Revenue

Bill Monet President

Executive Mosaic is pleased to present Bill Monet, president and CEO of Akima, as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for driving the company’s revenue through major contract wins and executive appointments.

This marks Monet’s second Wash100 Award. He received his first Wash100 Award in 2020 for his leadership and expertise in driving company growth and securing major contracts across the government contracting (GovCon) sector.

“With over 25 years leading profitable ventures in the Federal, State and local GovCon, Bill Monet has expanded Akima’s Alaska Native Corporation through both organic growth and successful subcontracting with key primes on logistics, supply chain, system engineering, mission support and construction,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Throughout 2019, Akima won several notable contracts including an eight-year, $152 million contract to provide facility support to the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base and a $68 million contract to provide aircraft fuel and base supply services to the Air Force.

Leveraging Akima’s 2019 momentum, Monet continued his focus on expanding into key markets that will provide long-term growth opportunities for the company. Most recently, Akima Logistics Services, an Akima subsidiary, won a position on the ten-year, $14 billion Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution (ACES) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The ACES contract is a strategic sourcing vehicle for contracted aircraft maintenance across the U.S. Air Force. Akima Logistics Services will provide organizational-level maintenance services for all aircraft listed in each individual task order performance work statement.

Akima Logistics Services’ seat on the multi-billion dollar ACES contract followed the announcement they had been selected as an awardee on the $6.1 billion Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines (KRACEn) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) to support the U.S. Navy.

Under KRACEn, Akima Logistics Services will provide maintenance services and support for single satellite sites, small aircraft quantities, personnel to augment government maintenance teams and overhaul capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems.

The MAC’s scope of work, which is set aside for small businesses, includes modification kit build and installations, recovery of downed aircraft, repair and overhaul of aircraft and components, repair and overhaul of engines, and augmentation labor supplement for maintenance both ashore and afloat.

In addition to the aircraft maintenance services Akima provides to the Air Force and Navy, the company has also won several contracts to provide modernization and sustainment support services for critical U.S. Army systems.

In late 2020 Akima subsidiary, Cloud Lake Technology, was selected to provide sustainment support for emergency management systems at U.S. Army installations located within and outside the continental U.S. under a potential $99.4 million contract.

Under the contract, Cloud Lake will maintain mass warning platforms such as Network Alerting Systems, Enhanced 911 technologies, Telephonic Alerting System, Giant Voice Integration and Audio Visual Notification System. Sustainment includes a 24/7/365 Service Desk, System Administration, Spare / Replacement Parts, and System Upgrades to maintain operability.

Under the One Acquisition Solutions for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business contract vehicle, Akima subsidiary, RiverTech, secured a task order to provide sustainment support services to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).

RiverTech will provide sustainment support services to improve and standardize business processes and workflows, including asset visibility and property book support, maintenance support services, supply operations support and transportation support services.

Strategic additions to Akima’s leadership team also played a pivotal role in Monet’s ability to continue driving growth despite COVID-19 related challenges.

Duncan Greene joined Akima in the Spring of 2020 as President of the Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. Greene leads a portfolio of companies providing a broad range of mission support, IT services, and analytic solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and the federal civilian government.

“Duncan brings an excellent record of growth and experience managing diverse businesses that serve the whole of the federal government market,” said Monet.

Akima appointed Barbara Doherty, a three-decade government contracting veteran, as vice president of contracts and procurement in June 2020. Doherty oversees all of Akima’s corporate contracts, subcontracts, and purchasing operations.

“Her knowledge gained from managing contracts for large organizations, small businesses, and Alaska Native Corporations will be critical as we grow our customer base across the Akima portfolio of companies,” said Monet.

Additionally, Akima named Jean-Francois Blanc as chief growth officer to expand the company’s footprint in new markets and grow revenue. His experience winning large contracts in both the DoD and civilian agencies will continue Akima’s expansion moving forward.

“We are pleased to add him to our leadership team, and we expect his knowledge of the market and his past success winning strategic contracts will serve him well in this growth-focused role,” said Monet.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Akima and Bill Monet on his 2021 Wash100 Award. Monet’s applied growth strategy, expertise, and leadership has driven the company’s growth and influence over the GovCon industry for years to come.

