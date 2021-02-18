Unanet

Boeing Taps Astronics for MQ-25 Drone Power Distribution Systems, Exterior Lights

Matthew Nelson February 18, 2021 Contract Awards, News

MQ-25

Astronics has received subcontracts from Boeing to deliver electronic circuit breaker units and exterior lights in support of the U.S. Navy's MQ-25 aerial refueling drone fleet.

Astronics said Wednesday its CorePower power distribution system is designed to incorporate intelligently controlled solid-state switches and evenly dispenses power at a fraction of an aircraft's wire weight.

Pete Gundermann, president and CEO of Astronics, said its commercially available off-the-shelf product will also provide pilots with visibility of an aircraft's on-board power systems.

The company will also customize the lights to support MQ-25 drone's refueling missions and allow safe operations for flight deck personnel.

Dave Bujold, MQ-25 program director at Boeing, said the company aims to help the Navy expand its carrier air wing's range through the aerial refueling drone. 

