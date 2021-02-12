Carahsoft Brings Blancco Data Sanitation Software to AWS Marketplace

data management

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Blancco Technology Group's secure data sanitation software to government customers through Amazon Web Services Marketplace's Consulting Partner Private Offers program.

Government agencies may avail the data security company's data erasure software through subscription or pay-as-you-go options as part of the agreement, Carahsoft said Thursday.

Blancco's software is designed to dispose obsolete data in a secure, auditable manner and is capable of working with data management systems for identification of said data. The offering secured certifications from more than 15 governing bodies and met over 25 compliance standards.

"Organizations of all sizes – including federal, state and local government agencies – are tasked with preventing the exposure of highly sensitive and classified information, as well as complying with data privacy regulations," said Christina Walker, global director of channel at Blancco.

Walker added the effort requires data to be deleted from IT assets and environments at every information life cycle stages.