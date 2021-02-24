Carahsoft Helps Bring ProSymmetry Resource Management Tech to Federal Market

data analytics

Carahsoft Technology has started to offer ProSymmetry's resource management product to the federal sector through the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract and NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle.

Carahsoft said Tuesday the agreement will also entail the addition of the Tempus Resource platform to its portfolio of products.

Tempus Resource is designed to help users respond to workplace disruptions through the tool's utilization heatmapping and resource supply and demand analysis features.

Users may also employ the system's intuitive interfaces to process required competencies and plan workforce headcount.

Sean Pales, CEO of ProSymmetry, said the company seeks to assist government customers in distributing, organizing and allocating their assets through the partnership.

Aside from the public sector, Carahsoft's reseller partners also have access to ProSymmetry's Tempus Resource.