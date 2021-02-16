Carahsoft President Craig Abod Receives Seventh Wash100 Award

Craig Abod President Carahsoft

Craig Abod , president of Carahsoft Technology , has won his seventh consecutive Wash100 Award in 2021 for leading company growth, driving cloud solutions and expanding information technology (IT) capabilities through valuable partnerships.

“Craig has a formula that works and is a measurement fanatic. Abod follows the old saw, ‘what gets measured gets done,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “What gets done translates into perennial exponential success.”

“Craig Abod, the self-made man, has proven year after year after year that he can not only grow a business effectively but do it in one of the most competitive sectors of the marketplace,” Garrettson added.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Craig Abod and Carahsoft on his 2021 Wash100 Award. Abod’s significant contributions to the government contracting (GovCon) sector have expanded the company footprint in the federal marketplace and will continue to influence growth, solutions and operations moving into 2021.

