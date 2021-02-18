Carahsoft to Offer mxHERO Cloud Email Platform to Government Customers; Craig Abod Quoted

Craig Abod President Carahsoft Technology

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to market mxHERO's cloud-based email automation technology across the public sector through contracts with NASA and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

Carahsoft said Wednesday the mxHERO Mail2Cloud is designed to automate the receipt of email and corresponding attachments for transmission into protected cloud platform and is available via NCPA and NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contracts and the company's reseller partners.

Donald Hammons, executive vice president and chief customer officer at mxHERO, said the distribution partnership would help government agencies cope with the security, regulatory and accessibility challenges of cloud adoption.

Carahsoft will also demonstrate to public sector customers Mail2Cloud’s capacity to support digital collaboration and protect sensitive email files.

Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2021 Wash100 awardee, said mxHERO's contributions would boost the return of investment in government-used cloud platforms.