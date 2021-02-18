Unanet

Carahsoft to Offer mxHERO Cloud Email Platform to Government Customers; Craig Abod Quoted

Nichols Martin February 18, 2021 News, Technology

Carahsoft to Offer mxHERO Cloud Email Platform to Government Customers; Craig Abod Quoted
Craig Abod President Carahsoft Technology

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to market mxHERO's cloud-based email automation technology across the public sector through contracts with NASA and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

Carahsoft said Wednesday the mxHERO Mail2Cloud is designed to automate the receipt of email and corresponding attachments for transmission into protected cloud platform and is available via NCPA and NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contracts and the company's reseller partners.

Donald Hammons, executive vice president and chief customer officer at mxHERO, said the distribution partnership would help government agencies cope with the security, regulatory and accessibility challenges of cloud adoption.

Carahsoft will also demonstrate to public sector customers Mail2Cloud’s capacity to support digital collaboration and protect sensitive email files.

Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2021 Wash100 awardee, said mxHERO's contributions would boost the return of investment in government-used cloud platforms.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Raytheon

Raytheon Completes Phased-Array Radar Delivery to Office of Naval Research

The Office of Naval Research has received an experimental phased-array radar system designed by Raytheon Technologies' missile and defense business to carry out electronic warfare, communications and surveillance missions.

High Energy Laser Weapon System

USAF Tests New Raytheon-Made Counter-Drone Laser System

A test group from the U.S. Air Force has been working on a new directed energy weapon developed by Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business to deter enemy unmanned aircraft systems. The 704th Test Group started testing the High Energy Laser Weapon System 2 or H2 under an experimentation program that began in spring 2020, USAF said Wednesday.

Joe Carson VP Vislink

Joe Carson Appointed as VP of Global Operations, Service at Vislink

Joe Carson, formerly a vice president and chief procurement officer at Micron Technology, has been named VP of global operations and service at Vislink, where he will be tasked to help its executive team enhance procurement operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved