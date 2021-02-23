Unanet

CieloGov Names Service Veterans to New Military Advisory Board

Matthew Nelson February 23, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Cielo Global Holdings' CieloGov subsidiary has announced the formation of a military advisory board that will be responsible for providing insights in support of its federal government transactions.

John Sylvester, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, will function as the board chair while former military officials Douglas Lute, Richard Mills, Samuel Perez Jr. and Thomas Waskow will serve as the panel's members, the Texas-based information technology company said Monday.

"We deeply appreciate their service to our country and their willingness to collaborate with us on how we can better serve our government entities," said BJ Carter, CEO of CieloGo and chairman of Cielo Global Holdings.

CieloGov offers services in the areas of cloud computing, cybersecurity, IT and internet of things integration. The company's employees bring experience in supporting various government clients such as the National Security Council and the Department of Defense.

