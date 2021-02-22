Unanet

Cofense Phishing Simulation Tool Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization; Sylvain Lacroix Quoted

Nichols Martin February 22, 2021 News, Technology

Sylvain Lacroix Director Cofense

A Cofense-made phishing simulation and security tool has been approved for use in the U.S. government under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Cofense said Thursday its PhishMe product has received moderate authorization to operate from FedRAMP, with the sponsorship of the Department of Health and Human Services.

PhishMe is designed to train employees to protect themselves from phishing and allows them to report potentially threatening content. The platform operates through Amazon Web Services' GovCloud infrastructure.

“Cofense PhishMe allows federal agencies to securely and proactively defend against cybersecurity threats spread via email, which is the leading cause of data breaches," said Sylvain Lacroix, director of federal and defense contractors sales at Cofense.

FedRAMP aims to standardize the cybersecurity of cloud-based products used in the federal government. The FedRAMP Program Management Office conducted reviews required for PhishMe's authorization.

