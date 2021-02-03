COMSovereign Closes Purchase of Production Facility in Arizona; Dan Hodges Quoted

Dan Hodges Chairman and CEO COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding has closed its acquisition of a 140,000-square-foot production facility in Tucson, Arizona, and plans to use the site to manufacture its line of 5G and 4G LTE wireless radios and electronic products, aerostat and drone platforms and intelligent battery and power supply systems.

“Consolidated manufacturing under one roof provides many advantages including streamlining operational costs, increasing production scale, and accelerating time to market for all our business units, greatly benefiting our customers in commercial and government markets,” Dan Hodges, chairman and CEO of COMSovereign, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Production of unmanned platforms under Drone Aviation business and intelligent battery and power supplies for InduraPower will kick off later in the first quarter of this year.

The company expects to begin manufacturing of 4G LTE and 5G radios and other communications equipment in the third quarter of 2021.