D-Fend Expands Customer Base for Flagship Counter-Drone Product; Zohar Halachmi Quoted

D-Fend Solutions added new clients and tripled base capacity for its counter-small unmanned aircraft system platform during 2020.

The company said it supplied EnforceAir, a c-UAS technology that neutralizes threat drones via an autonomous or a manual approach, to various customers over the past year in support of defense, border patrol, public safety, airport security and executive protection efforts.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, D-Fend hired U.S. Air Force veteran Terry DiVittorio as general manager of the firm's North American business and added former Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta to its advisory board.

The counter-drone technology provider also established a presence in Canada and rolled out its product in Europe as part of market expansion push.

Zohar Halachmi, chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions, said the company aims to grow its foothold in the government and commercial sectors this year.