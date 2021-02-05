Unanet

D-Fend Expands Customer Base for Flagship Counter-Drone Product; Zohar Halachmi Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman February 5, 2021 News, Technology

D-Fend Expands Customer Base for Flagship Counter-Drone Product; Zohar Halachmi Quoted
D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions added new clients and tripled base capacity for its counter-small unmanned aircraft system platform during 2020.

The company said it supplied EnforceAir, a c-UAS technology that neutralizes threat drones via an autonomous or a manual approach, to various customers over the past year in support of defense, border patrol, public safety, airport security and executive protection efforts.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, D-Fend hired U.S. Air Force veteran Terry DiVittorio as general manager of the firm's North American business and added former Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta to its advisory board.

The counter-drone technology provider also established a presence in Canada and rolled out its product in Europe as part of market expansion push.

Zohar Halachmi, chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions, said the company aims to grow its foothold in the government and commercial sectors this year.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Srini Iyer CTO ManTech

ManTech Provides Employees Access to UMGC Advanced Analytics Program; Srini Iyer Quoted

Qualifying ManTech employees will receive scholarships to the University of Maryland Global Campus for an advanced degree program for data analytics, under a new partnership between the company and the university. Participants who successfully complete the online program will receive a master's degree in data analytics, a business analytics certificate and other credentials, ManTech said Thursday.

E-2D Aircraft

Northrop Taps Leonardo to Provide HF Radio Systems for Navy’s E-2D Aircraft

Northrop Grumman intends to equip the U.S. Navy's fleet of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning aircraft with a new Leonardo-made high-frequency radio designed for protected voice and data communications and stable information transfer.

Microelectronics

Microsoft Partners With 11 Companies to Help Secure Microelectronics Supply Chain

Microsoft has teamed up with 11 companies to develop a technology platform that could help ensure the security of microelectronics design and manufacturing using the Azure cloud service.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved