DARPA Selects Raytheon for Airspace Awareness Tech R&D Project

Matthew Nelson February 11, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies has won a one-year, $7.6 million contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop a platform for testing airspace management tools, planning algorithms and airborne sensors.

The company will conduct research and development efforts for the first phase of DARPA's Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution program, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Under the ASTARTE project, Raytheon will also work on a sensor network intended to track manned and unmanned platforms in real time.

DARPA awarded the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract after a competitive acquisition process and is obligating $2.4 million at the time of award.

The agency introduced the ASTARTE effort to deconflict joint air operations and help military personnel generate a common operational picture of airspace in anti-access/area denial environments.

