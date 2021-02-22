Unanet

DARPA Taps L3Harris for Distributed Communications Tech R&D

Nichols Martin February 22, 2021 Contract Awards, News

L3Harris Technologies has won a $10 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to study, develop and demonstrate distributed coherent communications.

The award under the first phase of the Resilient Networked Distributed Mosaic Communications program aims to deliver a bi-directional mosaic element system that can operate with the military's existing radio waveforms, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DARPA will use research and development funds for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 to finance the contract, which was solicited competitively.

Eighty-one percent of work will take place in Utah, 10 percent in Arizona, seven percent in Massachusetts and two percent in New York, through August 2022.

