Denise Sisson, Kelly Harris Assume VP Roles at ID Technologies

Denise Sisson VP of Sales ID Technologies

ID Technologies has appointed Denise Sisson, former major account manager at Dell, as vice president of sales, and elevated Kelly Harris from her post as director to VP of corporate marketing and partner alliances.

Sisson will work to develop and execute a go-to-market sales strategy while Harris will handle ID Technologies' corporate marketing communication plans, customer enablement, brand, partner marketing and management functions, the company said Wednesday.

Sisson currently leads 2Point0 as president and CEO. She also worked as an account manager at Eastman Kodak.

Prior to joining ID Technologies, Harris worked at Spear Inc. as director of corporate development. She also held the post of partner marketing manager at Intelligent Decisions before its split into ID Technologies, the products business, and Applied Insight, the professional services segment.