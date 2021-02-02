DOD Taps IN3 to Set up Collaborative AI Procurement Platform Prototype

Indiana Innovation Institute

Indiana Innovation Institute will prototype and prepare a business system in an effort to accelerate and simplify how the Department of Defense procures and develops artificial intelligence technology.

The DOD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and the U.S. Army awarded IN3 an other transaction agreement for the development of the Tradewind online business environment, JAIC said Monday.

Tradewind would serve as a transparent, collaborative environment where JAIC can work with industry and academia for the development and implementation of AI products.

William Roberts, chief of acquisition at JAIC, said his team envisions Tradewind as a user-friendly framework through which the military and commercial partners can jointly and more efficiently scale AI technologies.

“We want to learn from this initiative to improve the way DOD works with all types of private sector and academic partners, and inject the much needed speed and agility necessary to scale artificial intelligence and transform the Department," Roberts added.

Tradewind's initial form will feature tools that enable quick contract commands, link with small businesses and integrate end-users into the system.

Future users would access Tradewind through the AI.mil website.