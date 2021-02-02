Unanet

DOD Taps IN3 to Set up Collaborative AI Procurement Platform Prototype

Nichols Martin February 2, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DOD Taps IN3 to Set up Collaborative AI Procurement Platform Prototype
Indiana Innovation Institute

Indiana Innovation Institute will prototype and prepare a business system in an effort to accelerate and simplify how the Department of Defense procures and develops artificial intelligence technology.

The DOD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and the U.S. Army awarded IN3 an other transaction agreement for the development of the Tradewind online business environment, JAIC said Monday.

Tradewind would serve as a transparent, collaborative environment where JAIC can work with industry and academia for the development and implementation of AI products.

William Roberts, chief of acquisition at JAIC, said his team envisions Tradewind as a user-friendly framework through which the military and commercial partners can jointly and more efficiently scale AI technologies.

“We want to learn from this initiative to improve the way DOD works with all types of private sector and academic partners, and inject the much needed speed and agility necessary to scale artificial intelligence and transform the Department," Roberts added.

Tradewind's initial form will feature tools that enable quick contract commands, link with small businesses and integrate end-users into the system.

Future users would access Tradewind through the AI.mil website.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Lynas Rare Earths

DOD Backs Lynas’ Establishment of Texas-Based Chemical Element Processing Facility

The Department of Defense is investing $30.4 million in an effort led by Lynas Rare Earths to establish a processing facility for light rare earth elements in Hondo, Texas. DOD issued the award under the Defense Production Act Title III program that aims to ensure the domestic availability of resources essential to national security, the department said Monday.

OPC rendering courtesy of Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Coast Guard Solicits Bids for Follow-On Offshore Patrol Cutter Contract

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a full and open competition for follow-on projects to design and build up to 11 offshore patrol cutters to complement the maritime law enforcement service's national security and fast response cutters. USCG said Friday it will accept responses to the new OPC solicitation through May 28 and aims to name the winning contractor in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

ISSI

Innovative Scientific Solutions Gets USAF IDIQ for Aero Propulsion System Dev’t, Evaluation

Dayton, Ohio-based engineering company Innovative Scientific Solutions Inc. will develop and evaluate airframe structures, aero propulsion systems and associated components in support of technical area 2 of the Technology for Sustained Supersonic Combustion program under a $44.2 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved