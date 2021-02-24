Unanet

Teresa Carlson VP AWS

Teresa Carlson: AWS Cloud Platform Supports NASA’s Mars Data Collection

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is using Amazon Web Services' cloud computing technology to process and host data from the Perseverance rover, which touched down Thursday on Mars to survey the red planet.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Engages With Academia for Military AI Development

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business will award a combined amount of $400,000 to academic partners for artificial intelligence development initiatives that will focus on augmenting military defense systems and continue through 2022. Southern Methodist University and Virginia Tech will receive $175,000 and $225,000, respectively, to develop AI and machine learning technologies applicable to military operations, Raytheon said Tuesday.

ASRC Federal

NASA Selects ASRC Federal Subsidiary for $75M Spectrum Management, Space Communication Support IDIQ

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $74.8 million contract to help NASA manage spectrum requirements and engineer space communication and navigation systems. Agile Decision Sciences will also provide multidisciplinary professional support services to the agency's human exploration and operations mission directorate as part of the Spectrum and Resource Management, Engineering and Programmatic Support Services contract, NASA said Wednesday.

