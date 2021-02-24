Kumu Networks

California-based wireless technology provider Kumu Networks has received a $5 million contract from the Department of Defense to develop a self-interference cancellation tool in support of a 5G testing and experimentation program.

The company said Tuesday it will build and demonstrate a prototype 5G full-duplex integrated access backhaul at Hill Air Force Base in Utah as part of the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing 5G Network Enhancements Prototype effort.

The technology is designed to facilitate multihop backhauling and help integrated access backhaul tools reuse the access spectrum to augment spectral efficiency.

"The key challenge for 5G coverage is to counter the negative effects of high frequency signal propagation," said David Cutrer, CEO at Kumu.

He added that the company looks forward to help DOD assist in addressing its deployment and operational gaps.

According to Kumu, DOD's frequencies are currently adjacent with 3GPP n77, n78, CBRS and C-Band signals.