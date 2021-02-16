Unanet

DOE Taps Aerojet Rocketdyne for Two Space Mission Power Generators

Nichols Martin February 16, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DOE Taps Aerojet Rocketdyne for Two Space Mission Power Generators
Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a contract to provide the Department of Energy with two units of thermoelectric generators designed for deep space missions.

The company said Friday it will fabricate, deliver and test a couple of Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators that would support possible missions to explore Saturn’s moon Titan and Neptune’s largest moon Triton. 

Teledyne Energy Systems will serve as Aerojet Rocketdyne's partner to produce and trial the MMRTGs. The generators convert plutonium 238 radioactive decay heat into electricity enough to power spacecraft and space rovers.

DOE's Idaho National Laboratory will then perform preparation activities for the MMRTG units.

The generator could be used to power NASA's future Dragonfly spacecraft that will help scientists study the Titan moon. NASA is also looking to use MMRTG for a mission on the Triton moon.

The space agency has already used MMRTG technology on the existing Perseverance Mars rover and other space operations.

Eileen Drake, CEO and president at Aerojet Rocketdyne, said MMRTG is designed to generate power on planetary surfaces, in atmospheres and in empty space.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Candace Givens VP Northrop Grumman

Northrop’s SharkSat Payload Transmits Telemetry Data Back to Ground; Candace Givens Quoted

The Northrop Grumman-built SharkSat payload collected and transmitted performance and telemetry data back to mission controllers while orbiting the Earth during a two-week demonstration aboard the company’s Cygnus spacecraft in January. “SharkSat’s success directly reflects the speed and agility that our team put forth to deliver mission success,” said Candace Givens, vice president of payload and ground systems division at Northrop.

cybersecurity

FedRAMP Seeks Comments on White Paper on Threat-Based Authorization Approach

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program management office released a white paper that outlines a threat-based scoring approach for authorization processes and asked for industry feedback and comments.

Kevin Thomas Cybersecurity Services VP Alpha Omega Integration

Kevin Thomas Named Cybersecurity Services VP at Alpha Omega Integration

Kevin Thomas, a cybersecurity expert who held roles at Science Applications International Corp. and Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined Alpha Omega Integration to serve as vice president of cybersecurity services. He assumed his new role at Alpha Omega in January, bringing over 17 years of experience in operational and consulting cybersecurity and in information technology and business management fields, the company said Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved