DTC Communications Teams With UXV Technologies to Offer Combined Tech Products

DTC Communications and UXV Technologies have launched a partnership in an effort to deliver client-focused services and provide their customers with combined technology product offerings and more streamlined access to the market.

DTC said Tuesday the combined package will feature a mix of the company's communication tools and UXV's ground control stations.

"We are partnering with UXV because, just like us, they put their customers first by meeting their needs and requirements," said Juan Navarro, CEO at DTC Communications.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, DTC offers commercial off-the-shelf tactical communication systems to unmanned aircraft operators, law enforcement, intelligence and military customers.

Denmark-based robotic control technology provider UXV specializes in the design, development and production of original equipment manufacturer items for government and commercial clients.