Unanet

DTC Communications Teams With UXV Technologies to Offer Combined Tech Products

Matthew Nelson February 24, 2021 News

DTC Communications Teams With UXV Technologies to Offer Combined Tech Products
partnership

DTC Communications and UXV Technologies have launched a partnership in an effort to deliver client-focused services and provide their customers with combined technology product offerings and more streamlined access to the market.

DTC said Tuesday the combined package will feature a mix of the company's communication tools and UXV's ground control stations.

"We are partnering with UXV because, just like us, they put their customers first by meeting their needs and requirements," said Juan Navarro, CEO at DTC Communications.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, DTC offers commercial off-the-shelf tactical communication systems to unmanned aircraft operators, law enforcement, intelligence and military customers.

Denmark-based robotic control technology provider UXV specializes in the design, development and production of original equipment manufacturer items for government and commercial clients.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Kumu Networks

DOD Taps Kumu Networks for 5G Full-Duplex IAB Prototyping Effort

California-based wireless technology provider Kumu Networks has received a $5 million contract from the Department of Defense to develop a self-interference cancellation tool in support of a 5G testing and experimentation program.

Teresa Carlson VP AWS

Teresa Carlson: AWS Cloud Platform Supports NASA’s Mars Data Collection

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is using Amazon Web Services' cloud computing technology to process and host data from the Perseverance rover, which touched down Thursday on Mars to survey the red planet.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Engages With Academia for Military AI Development

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business will award a combined amount of $400,000 to academic partners for artificial intelligence development initiatives that will focus on augmenting military defense systems and continue through 2022. Southern Methodist University and Virginia Tech will receive $175,000 and $225,000, respectively, to develop AI and machine learning technologies applicable to military operations, Raytheon said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved