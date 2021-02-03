Unanet

FedRAMP Board Prioritizes Zscaler Web Gateway for High-Impact Level Authorization; Stephen Kovac Quoted

Zscaler has been prioritized by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program‘s Joint Authorization Board to pursue high-impact level certification for a network security technology offering to handle sensitive and unclassified government data in cloud environments.

The board selected the Zscaler Internet Access gateway to undergo a prioritization process as part of FedRAMP Connect, an initiative to fast-track reviews of product security and viability for cross-agency use, the company said Tuesday.

ZIA, which secured authority to operate at the moderate impact level in 2019, serves as a key element of the company’s Zero Trust Exchange for connecting devices, applications and users within a network. The company added it has FedRAMP-High authorization for its remote connection security service called Zscaler Private Access.

“The events from this past year have forced the world to think differently about security in order to rapidly deploy digital services at a massive scale,” said Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler.

Kovac added that both the ZIA and ZPA offerings meet the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 guidelines.

