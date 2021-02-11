Unanet

Former CISA Official Bryan Ware Named to LookingGlass Advisory Board

Matthew Nelson February 11, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Bryan Ware Advisory board member LookingGlass

Bryan Ware, former assistant director for cybersecurity a the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has joined LookingGlass Cyber Solutions' advisory board to provide input on how the company can help enhance the global cyber ecosystem's security and resilience.

Don Gilberg, president and chief operating officer of LookingGlass, said in a statement published Wednesday Ware will bring his experience in building policies to strengthen the cybersecurity of federal networks and critical infrastructure at the Department of Homeland Security to his new role.

During his tenure at CISA, Ware oversaw efforts to validate, understand and prevent the effects of emerging technologies and potential threats on homeland security programs.

His career in the private sector includes serving as co-founder and CEO of Digital Sandbox, and as chief technology officer of Haystax Technology after it acquired the predictive analytics company. In February 2016, he was promoted to Haystax CEO.

"The public sector continues to grapple with an aging computing infrastructure, and therefore a large attack surface," said Ware.

Ware added that the public sector should partner with industry to mitigate and fight cybersecurity risks.

