Mary-Louise Hoffman February 25, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former Cobham Exec Joins ST Engineering North America as CIO; Tom Vecchiolla Comments
Gunjan Goel, former senior vice president of information technology at Cobham and a more than two-decade industry veteran, has been named chief information officer of ST Engineering North America.

“Throughout his career, Gunjan led business and technology transformations,” Tom Vecchiolla, chairman and CEO of ST Engineering North America and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, told ExecutiveBiz.

“He successfully navigated complex security challenges, and translated customer requirements into valued solutions.”

At Cobham, Goel oversaw the British aerospace technology provider’s digital transformation agenda. His career has also included leadership positions at Plexlane, Amerivitals Telehealth, Computer Sciences Corp. and Honeywell.

The Six Sigma Black Belt holder participates in various industry events as a speaker or a presenter.

Goel earned a master’s degree in information systems from Arizona State University and an executive MBA from University of Notre Dame.

