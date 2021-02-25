Unanet

Former DIA Director Robert Ashley Added to Clarifai’s Advisory Council

Nichols Martin February 25, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Artificial intelligence company Clarifai has appointed Robert Ashley, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, as a senior advisor and a member of the company's public sector advisory council.

Ashley, a two-time Wash100 awardee, brings experience gained from multiple assignments at the U.S. Army, including serving as senior advisor to the secretary and the chief of staff of the Army, Clarifai said Wednesday.

He was also an intelligence director for U.S. Central Command, Joint Special Operations Command and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

The retired Army officer also held leadership roles with the Intelligence, International Security Assistance Force and the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

Ashley said Clarifai offers deep learning AI platform designed to help agencies optimize operations, improve intelligence capabilities and lessen warfighter risks.

"Clarifai's public sector use cases are vast — from recognizing and tracking threats, detecting objects via aerial and satellite imagery, optimizing equipment maintenance, finding victims in disaster zones to enhancing security at borders and airports," he added.

