Unanet

General Atomics Taps Firefly Aerospace to Launch NASA Payload for Aerosols Study Mission

Nichols Martin February 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News

General Atomics Taps Firefly Aerospace to Launch NASA Payload for Aerosols Study Mission
General Atomics

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has selected Firefly Aerospace to perform launch services for a GA-EMS satellite carrying an instrument that NASA will use to study how aerosols in the atmosphere affect human health.

Firefly will use its Alpha rocket to launch the Orbital Test Bed satellite, equipped with the Multi-Angle Imager for Aerosols instrument, in 2022 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, General Atomics said Thursday.

NASA’s California-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory designed and developed MAIA to measure atmospheric aerosols that may be related to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and other issues that threaten human health.

The Earth System Science Pathfinder Program of the agency handles the mission for MAIA, which is planned to operate in orbit over 12 target locations for three years. 

“Firefly’s Alpha rocket meets all technical and performance requirements to launch GA-EMS’ OTB spacecraft with the MAIA instrument as the primary payload on a rideshare mission,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SES

SES Subsidiary Books DOD Satcom Service Task Order

SES' government solutions subsidiary has received a task order from the Department of Defense to provide a maritime satellite communications service to U.S. military personnel overseas. DOD is using a company-built O3b medium Earth orbit satellite system equipped with portable antenna technology to help deployed servicemen connect, SES said Friday.

RQ-4D Northrop Grumman

NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance Force Gains Mission-Ready Status With Northrop-Built Global Hawk Drone

NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance force has achieved initial operating capability of a Northrop Grumman-made unmanned aircraft system designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Northrop said Thursday its RQ-4D Phoenix Global Hawk aircraft gained Supreme Allied Commander Europe's approval for the IOC, allowing NATO to use the aircraft year-round.

cybersecurity

MetTel, Cybraics, Raytheon Form Partnership to Integrate AI-Based Cyber Threat Intell Platform

MetTel has partnered with Raytheon Technologies and Fort Lauderdale-based threat intelligence company Cybraics for a development program to establish cybersecurity approaches built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved