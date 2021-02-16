Unanet

General Atomics to Develop, Test Air-Launched Drone Under DARPA Contract

Matthew Nelson February 16, 2021 Contract Awards, News

General Atomics to Develop, Test Air-Launched Drone Under DARPA Contract
DARPA Longshot concept

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has secured a $9 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to study, develop and demonstrate an air-launched unmanned aerial vehicle for fielding multiple weapons.

Efforts under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract are intended to support the first phase of DARPA's Longshot program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DOD expects General Atomics to wrap up all tasks by February 2022. Locations of work under the contract are in California, Florida, New York, Michigan and Washington.

DARPA awarded the contract via a limited sources competitive basis and is obligating $2.1 million from research and development funds.

Aside from General Atomics, DARPA awarded separate contracts to Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman in February to carry out preliminary design activities for the Longshot platform.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Candace Givens VP Northrop Grumman

Northrop’s SharkSat Payload Transmits Telemetry Data Back to Ground; Candace Givens Quoted

The Northrop Grumman-built SharkSat payload collected and transmitted performance and telemetry data back to mission controllers while orbiting the Earth during a two-week demonstration aboard the company’s Cygnus spacecraft in January. “SharkSat’s success directly reflects the speed and agility that our team put forth to deliver mission success,” said Candace Givens, vice president of payload and ground systems division at Northrop.

cybersecurity

FedRAMP Seeks Comments on White Paper on Threat-Based Authorization Approach

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program management office released a white paper that outlines a threat-based scoring approach for authorization processes and asked for industry feedback and comments.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

DOE Taps Aerojet Rocketdyne for Two Space Mission Power Generators

Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a contract to provide the Department of Energy with two units of thermoelectric generators designed for deep space missions. The company said Friday it will fabricate, deliver and test a couple of Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators that would support possible missions to explore Saturn’s moon Titan and Neptune’s largest moon Triton. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved