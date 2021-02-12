General Atomics Unveils Service, Support Program for MQ-9B Aircraft Operators

MQ-9B

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has introduced a new program meant to support operators of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and the marine configuration of SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft units.

The company said Thursday it will use sustainment costs across all MQ-9B operators in an effort to help reduce life cycle expenses through the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions program.

It employs the "Big Fleet Approach," enabling a collective buying power that provides suppliers and subcontractors with incentives that could lead to long-term contractual arrangements.

SGSS will direct priorities on the allocation of combined resources and conform with operator requirements via a customer-led governance structure.

GA-ASI will also offer spare parts, crew training, field support, depot repair management and program sustainment engineering services under the program.

Sam Richardson, vice president of sustainment at General Atomics, said the program builds on the company's experiences from performance-based logistics efforts.