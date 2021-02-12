Unanet

General Atomics Unveils Service, Support Program for MQ-9B Aircraft Operators

Matthew Nelson February 12, 2021 News

General Atomics Unveils Service, Support Program for MQ-9B Aircraft Operators
MQ-9B

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has introduced a new program meant to support operators of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and the marine configuration of SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft units.

The company said Thursday it will use sustainment costs across all MQ-9B operators in an effort to help reduce life cycle expenses through the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions program.

It employs the "Big Fleet Approach," enabling a collective buying power that provides suppliers and subcontractors with incentives that could lead to long-term contractual arrangements.

SGSS will direct priorities on the allocation of combined resources and conform with operator requirements via a customer-led governance structure.

GA-ASI will also offer spare parts, crew training, field support, depot repair management and program sustainment engineering services under the program.

Sam Richardson, vice president of sustainment at General Atomics, said the program builds on the company's experiences from performance-based logistics efforts.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

ThreatSwitch

ThreatSwitch: Companies Look to Increase 2021 Security Budgets Due to Pandemic, DOD Requirements

ThreatSwitch revealed in a study that almost 50 percent of companies in the defense industrial base expect to boost their security budgets this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic's operational impact and new cybersecurity requirements imposed by the Department of Defense. The “2021 Industrial Security Benchmark Study" resulted from its survey of industrial security professionals with knowledge on their respective companies' compliance program priorities and most significant security threats in 2021.

U.S. Navy

Navy Calls for White Papers on Weapon System Cyber Warfare Capabilities

The U.S. Navy has posted a solicitation for cyber warfare technologies capable of protecting aircraft, unmanned vehicles, weapons, sensors and other weapon systems. Naval Air Systems Command's cyber warfare detachment seeks white papers on technologies that can detect malware in real-time operating systems, protect assets and respond and recover from cyber attacks, the Navy said Thursday in a broad agency announced published on the SAM website.

ICF

ICF to Expand New York City Energy Efficiency Efforts

ICF has received a potential five-year, $30 million contract from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to broaden the implementation of water conservation, energy efficiency and clean energy efforts in support of commercial buildings across the city.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved