Google Cloud Intros AI-Powered Platform to Aid Government’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Google Cloud

Google Cloud has introduced a suite of technologies designed to help local and regional governments implement COVID-19 public health strategies to ensure vaccine availability and equitable access.

Mike Daniels, vice president for global public sector at Google Cloud, said in a blog post published Tuesday Intelligent Vaccine Impact employs a machine learning approach that combines epidemiology and artificial intelligence to provide government leaders with COVID-19 forecasting capabilities.

Google Cloud teamed up with Deloitte, MTX, SpringML and others to launch information portals as part of the Intelligent Vaccine suite to help users determine the availability of the vaccine as well as to answer public questions and concerns over vaccine release.

The platform also offers a sentiment analysis capability and a vaccine scheduling management feature to manage appointments and assist users in verifying their eligibility for the vaccine.

Daniels noted the company is currently fielding the platform to various areas within the U.S. and is working with the government of North Carolina to simplify vaccine implementation.