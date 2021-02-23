GRSi, DeltaStrac Form ‘BroadTech’ IT Services JV

BroadTech

GRSi has launched a joint venture with professional services company DeltaStrac as part of the mentor-protege program under the Small Business Administration.

The BroadTech JV holds an International Organization for Standardization certification as well as a Maturity Level 3 appraisal under the Capability Maturity Model Integration program, GRSi said Monday.

BroadTech seeks to combine the technical portfolio of the two companies while supporting the service-disabled, veteran-owned small business community, according to GRSi.

David Affeldt, president and CEO of GRSi, said he expects more announcements to come with regard to JVs and minority proteges following BroadTech’s launch.

GRSi is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and offers information technology modernization services including software development, cloud services and enterprise IT support.

The company has a mentor program formalized in 2019.

DeltaStrac is headquartered in New Windsor and has a portfolio that encompasses defense systems, cyber, military health IT and medical logistics.