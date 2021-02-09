Unanet

GSA Taps Medallia for Text Analytics, Natural Language Processing Tech

Matthew Nelson February 9, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Medallia, in partnership with government technology aggregator DLT Solutions, has secured a contract from the General Services Administration to deliver a text analytics and natural language processing tool to the agency's Technology Transfer Services unit.

Medallia said Monday it aims to help the USA .gov website collect, sort and use critical unstructured data sources to support federal communications during emergency scenarios through its text analytics technology.

"Unstructured human and machine-generated data are growing at exponential rates which is making it tough for public sector organizations to make sense of data that is difficult to analyze and not easily searchable," said Chris Wilkinson, president of DLT.

Wilkinson added that Medallia's text analytics and natural language processing technology gathers and assesses text files, chat transcripts, mobile and social media data to potentially deliver actionable insights.

DLT markets Medallia offerings designed to help organizations empower employees, increase customer trust, reduce complaints and provide returns on investment.

