ICF to Expand New York City Energy Efficiency Efforts

ICF

ICF has received a potential five-year, $30 million contract from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to broaden the implementation of water conservation, energy efficiency and clean energy efforts in support of commercial buildings across the city.

Work covers re-compete and new program items and entails the provision of technical assistance and outreach services in an effort to help New York City cut its greenhouse gas emissions, the company said Thursday.

NYC looks to achieve 80 percent lesser emissions in 2050 than its numbers in 2005.

Kyle Wiggins, senior vice president and commercial energy lead at ICF, said the company will use its knowledge of the deep energy industry and experience in scenario modeling and advanced analytics to support the city's carbon reduction initiative.

"Through our long-standing support of NYC's energy efficiency programs, we have established working relationships with the key stakeholders in the market and a real expertise analyzing and interpreting its rich public data sets," said Wiggins.

The contract has a base period of three years and comes with two one-year options.