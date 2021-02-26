Unanet

Idaho National Lab Seeks to License Detection Tech for Cryptocurrency Mining Malware

Jane Edwards February 26, 2021 News, Technology

Idaho National Laboratory developed a machine translation-based technology designed to detect malware that mines cryptocurrencies through compromised high-performance computing systems and is seeking to enter into a licensing agreement with a company that can bring the technology to market.

“This technology details a highly accurate algorithm for detecting cryptocurrency mining malware that may be embedded in otherwise legitimate appearing HPC applications or otherwise obfuscated,” INL said in a tech licensing opportunity published Wednesday in the beta SAM website.

The Battelle Energy Alliance-operated lab said the invention employs the attention mechanism in deep learning to identify malware hidden in HPC systems and data centers.

The cryptocurrency mining malware detection tool is in the proof-of-concept phase and still requires further development and testing.

Responses to the notice are due March 10.

