IDS Buys GovSource, DECO in Military Training Market Push

Mary-Louise Hoffman February 25, 2021 M&A Activity, News

IDS International

Arlington, Virginia-based IDS International has purchased GovSource and DECO for an undisclosed sum in a move to create a global provider of training support services to the military sector.

IDS said Wednesday it made the pair of acquisitions to increase the company's ability to help customers address mission challenges. The government services provider offers support in the areas of training and technical services, expeditionary support and cyber and information warfare.

The combined organization now employs more than 1,400 personnel who aim to support military, national government and nonprofit clients across the globe.

The McLean Group's defense, government and intelligence practice advised GovSource on the sale process, led by Andy Smith and Mitch Martin, both managing directors at the investment bank.

