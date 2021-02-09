Unanet

Ignyte Assurance Platform, CMMC COE Form Cybersecurity Engagement Partnership

Matthew Nelson February 9, 2021 News

Ignyte Assurance

Software and consulting services provider Ignyte Assurance Platform has entered into an agreement with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Center of Excellence to identify capabilities that could enhance the resilience and security of suppliers, vendors and contractors in the defense market.

The engagement agreement will involve the creation of an independent cybersecurity advisory council as well as the development of cyber training and education programs and CMMC advisory services, CMMC COE host Information Technology Acquisition Advisory Council said Monday.

The partnership will also look for qualified cyber advocates, host regular working groups and co-sponsor training programs, podcasts and symposiums.

Max Aulakh, founder and CEO of Ignyte Assurance Platform, said the partnership will enable the company to offer educational resources and use its technology to assist in defense contractors' CMMC adoption efforts.

"While CMMC seems like a brand-new framework for someone outside the industry, we’ve been working on automation of its predecessor legislative and industry requirements such as DFARS 252.204-7012, NIST 800-171 and FedRAMP since 2012, eliminating manual components and automating governance processes."

The company developed a platform to help organizations streamline processes and carry out data collection and analysis efforts across multiple security frameworks.

