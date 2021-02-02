Unanet

Innovative Scientific Solutions Gets USAF IDIQ for Aero Propulsion System Dev’t, Evaluation

Matthew Nelson February 2, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Dayton, Ohio-based engineering company Innovative Scientific Solutions Inc. will develop and evaluate airframe structures, aero propulsion systems and associated components in support of the Technology for Sustained Supersonic Combustion program under a $44.2 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the TSSC technical area 2 will also cover internal and external aerodynamics, the Department of Defense said Monday.

ISSI will focus on lowering weight and exploring the potential effects of engine scale to validate aircraft durability, performance and operability.

USAF received four bids through a competitive procurement process, and will obligate $20,000 from fiscal year 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds to ISSI for the first task order.

Contract work is set to conclude by February 2028 and will occur at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

