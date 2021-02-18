Joe Carson Appointed as VP of Global Operations, Service at Vislink

Joe Carson VP Vislink

Joe Carson, formerly a vice president and chief procurement officer at Micron Technology, has been named VP of global operations and service at Vislink, where he will be tasked to help its executive team enhance procurement operations.

Carson will directly report to Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, and support supply chain expansion efforts across the satellite, production, military and government markets as part of his new role, the company said Wednesday.

Prior to working at Micron, Carson served as chief of staff for worldwide operations at Juniper Networks. He was a vice president and chief procurement officer at Lucent Technologies for almost seven years.

His career also includes time at Sensus, AlixPartners, Bell & Howell and Eaton Powerware.

Vislink gathers, manages and delivers live video and associated information to commercial and government clients.