KBR Secures $93M Contract for Navy’s Counter-UAS Support; Byron Bright Quoted

Sarah Sybert February 16, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Byron Bright President KBR Government Solutions

KBR has been awarded a five year, $92.6 million cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide engineering, integration and sustainment services on counter unmanned air systems (C-UAS) for the Combat Integration & Identification Systems unit within the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), the company reported on Tuesday. 

"Our work through this new win will have wide-reaching impacts within the DOD and international allied community," said Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient. "We are excited to join NAWCAD as it advances C-UAS technology and, ultimately, strengthens national security and protects our armed forces around the globe."

Under the contract, KBR will integrate and install systems; characterize system and sub-system components; develop training curriculum and materials and provide training programs; and manage supply systems and materials. 

In addition, the company will test and repair C-UAS, maintain the laboratory and provide quality assurance. KBR’s support will assist the military with ground-based air defense. The Department of Defense (DOD) will leverage the C-UAS to strengthen homeland security and mitigate threats. 

KBR will support Navy identification and data link systems, including the Negation of Improvised Non-State Joint Aerial-Threats (NINJA) system; Counter-Remote Control Model Aircraft Integrated Air Defense Network (CORIAN) system; SkyTracker UAS detection and tracking suite; Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS); Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS); and ANDURIL artificial intelligence platforms.

KBR's work will also support programs sponsored by the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Inventory Control Point – Mechanicsburg, U.S. Coast Guard, commercial and Foreign Military Sales customers and other DOD and government entities.

The company will perform work primarily at Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes, Maryland. 

Bright received his 2021 Wash100 Award for leading the company through valuable acquisitions and competitive contracts that have driven growth and expanded KBR’s footprint in the government contracting (GovCon) sector. 

Executive Mosaic congratulates Byron Bright and KBR for his 2021 Wash100 Award. To vote for Bright, or your favorite executive of this year’s Wash100 Award selection, visit Wash100.com to cast your TEN votes, learn more about the history of the award and read about the latest class of winners from 2021.

