KBR Secures $93M Contract for Navy’s Counter-UAS Support; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright President KBR Government Solutions

KBR has been awarded a five year, $92.6 million cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide engineering, integration and sustainment services on counter unmanned air systems (C-UAS) for the Combat Integration & Identification Systems unit within the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), the company reported on Tuesday.

"Our work through this new win will have wide-reaching impacts within the DOD and international allied community," said Byron Bright , president of KBR Government Solutions and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient. "We are excited to join NAWCAD as it advances C-UAS technology and, ultimately, strengthens national security and protects our armed forces around the globe."

Under the contract, KBR will integrate and install systems; characterize system and sub-system components; develop training curriculum and materials and provide training programs; and manage supply systems and materials.

In addition, the company will test and repair C-UAS, maintain the laboratory and provide quality assurance. KBR’s support will assist the military with ground-based air defense. The Department of Defense (DOD) will leverage the C-UAS to strengthen homeland security and mitigate threats.

KBR will support Navy identification and data link systems, including the Negation of Improvised Non-State Joint Aerial-Threats (NINJA) system; Counter-Remote Control Model Aircraft Integrated Air Defense Network (CORIAN) system; SkyTracker UAS detection and tracking suite; Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS); Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS); and ANDURIL artificial intelligence platforms.

KBR's work will also support programs sponsored by the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Inventory Control Point – Mechanicsburg, U.S. Coast Guard, commercial and Foreign Military Sales customers and other DOD and government entities.

The company will perform work primarily at Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes, Maryland.

