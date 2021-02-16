Kevin Thomas Named Cybersecurity Services VP at Alpha Omega Integration

Kevin Thomas Cybersecurity Services VP Alpha Omega Integration

Kevin Thomas, a cybersecurity expert who held roles at Science Applications International Corp. and Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined Alpha Omega Integration to serve as vice president of cybersecurity services.

He assumed his new role at Alpha Omega in January, bringing over 17 years of experience in operational and consulting cybersecurity and in information technology and business management fields, the company said Friday.

Thomas helped Alpha Omega land a contract with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for strategic cybersecurity support, and will lead efforts under a $24 million award with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cyber expert will also spearhead support work for approximately 50 information systems listed under the Federal Information Security Management Act.

Thomas' career also includes roles at HP and Achilles Shield, which he founded and leads as president and chief strategist.