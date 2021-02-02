Kristie Grinnell: Enterprise Architecture, Standards Key to Hybrid Cloud Operations

Kristie Grinnell Global CIO GDIT

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 2, 2021 — Kristie Grinnell, global chief information officer and vice president for supply chain at General Dynamics' (NYSE: GD) information technology business, government contractors can help agencies implement an enterprise architecture and process standards to migrate IT operations to a hybrid cloud computing environment, GovCon Wire reported Jan. 25.

"An enterprise architecture — a secure, standardized way of getting to whichever hybrid cloud environment you want — allows you to build on the speed of the cloud. Standards around how you operate in the cloud and leveraging containerization so you have portability, can plug and play within the cloud capabilities and change out services as you need them," Grinnell told FedScoop in an interview.

She added that GDIT partners with cloud service providers to help customers address IT speed, agility and security requirements.

