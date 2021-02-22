Unanet

L3Harris Introduces RF-7850D Multichannel Radio for Military Vehicles

Matthew Nelson February 22, 2021 News, Technology

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled software-defined multichannel radio designed to provide tactical vehicles with simultaneous voice and data communications via electronic counter-countermeasure, narrow and wide-band frequencies.

Bryant Henson, president of tactical communications at L3Harris, said in a statement published Sunday the Falcon III RF-7850D multimission radio works to enable communication between tactical vehicles and operation centers in the very high frequency and ultra HF mid-level and the airborne tier.

RF-7850D is equipped with the L3Harris Mission Module interface to accommodate customized features and other technologies. The radio can also be hidden without interfering with passenger egress and vehicular navigation.

The modular system is built to crossband three networks in real-time and features two channels with a range of 30 to 512 megahertz along with an optional channel that offers covers 30 to 2,500 MHz.

The radio is being showcased at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in U.A.E.

