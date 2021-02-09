Leidos Chairman, CEO Roger Krone Becomes First Eight Time Wash100 Award Winner

Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos

Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos, has received his eighth Wash100 Award, the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for his pursuit of major acquisitions and competitive contracts that have driven company growth and cemented Leidos’ position as a leader in the federal marketplace.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Roger Krone and Leidos for his 2021 Wash100 Award. Krone has won a Wash100 Award each year of the award’s history, which demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to the GovCon sector and the continued excellence of its top members.

