Leidos Subsidiary Concludes Preliminary Design Review of Human Landing System for NASA Program

Dynetics

Leidos' Dynetics subsidiary has finished the preliminary design review of a technology meant to help astronauts land on the moon as part of an upcoming NASA lunar mission.

Dynetics said Thursday the PDR effort informed the space agency of the Human Landing System's design that complies with system requirements for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to revive manned space exploration.

"This review, a culmination of nine months of intense design and analysis, included a robust portfolio of development and risk reduction testing," said Robert Wright, program manager for HLS at Dynetics.

The company has also already completed three other evaluations, including continuation and certification baseline reviews, for HLS.

Kim Doering, vice president of space systems at Dynetics, said the HLS program team will move forward with the landing system's detailed design in preparation for the critical design review.