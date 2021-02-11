Leidos Wins $162M Task Order to Continue Sentinel Network Services Program Support; Jim Moos Quoted

Jim Moos President

Leidos has been awarded a potential $162 million single-award task order by the Federal Trade Commission ‘s (FTC) Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) to continue to support the Sentinel Network Services (SNS) program the company reported on Thursday. The task order includes a one-year base period and nine additional one-year options.

“Through our lead role on this program, Leidos will continue delivering FTC advice to consumers and providing law enforcement access to complaints and investigative tools so they can take action,” said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos .

Under the contract, Leidos will collect complaints and provide relevant information for consumers, as well as supply protection through the company’s integrated solutions and services. Leidos’ SNS platform will provide managed service offerings to gather and process information from consumers filing complaints across a variety of outlets.

The company’s platform will also deliver a centralized data analytics environment for users to investigate filings and make actionable decisions. Leidos’ offerings will streamline and optimize the end-to-end business process for FTC.

The FTC’s SNS program is supported by a platform that intakes, processes, centralizes and secures over nine million consumer complaints per year across multiple channels, including web and mobile through several self-service applications. The platform provides data in near real-time to law enforcement users across a variety of agencies.

The SNS platform also integrates with pay.gov to process Do-Not-Call (DNC) payments each year in accordance with Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) regulations.

“The SNS program plays a critical role protecting consumers from deceptive and unfair practices in the marketplace,” Moos added. “We look forward to continuing this important work as a trusted resource for citizens and our government customers.”

In 2018, Leidos landed a spot on the potential five-year, $100 million blanket purchase agreement to help the FTC update the agency’s information technology systems and services. Leidos has leveraged agile and user-centric design processes to support FTC IT modernization efforts through the multiple-award IT Support Services BPA.