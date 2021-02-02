LinQuest Secures $500M Space Force Contract for Analysis Support

LinQuest

LinQuest has been awarded a five-year, $500 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide analysis support to the U.S. Space Force , the company reported on Tuesday. The contract will enable the military service branch and space analysis organizations to establish task orders that drive cooperation.

"This award will allow us to expand the world-class support we're already providing across the LinQuest lines of business to our U.S. Space Force Guardians and the broader Space community," said Greg Young, LinQuest's chief operating officer.

The contract is an extension of work originally performed by LinQuest's Integrated Analytics & Support (IAS) business unit under DoD's Small Business Innovation Research program . The initiative works to identify emerging technologies and deliver them to an operational level of maturity.

"We're proud of our IAS team," said Tim Dills, president and CEO of LinQuest. "And we're excited about this new growth opportunity to continue demonstrating our dedication to excellence – from concept to capability,"

The award builds on LinQuest’s support of critical space missions. In August 2020, the company secured a $76 million award from Space Force to support the special capabilities division at the branch’s Space and Missile Systems Center.

Under the latter contract, LinQuest will provide additional systems engineering and integration support to the SATCOM enterprise at SMC. The contract modification aligns the company’s ongoing support to the division with its efforts across the SATCOM portfolio.

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs.