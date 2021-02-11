Unanet

LMI Reports $397M in 2020 Revenue; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Jane Edwards February 11, 2021 Contract Awards, Financial Reports, News

LMI Reports $397M in 2020 Revenue; Doug Wagoner Quoted
Doug Wagoner President and CEO LMI

LMI recorded $397 million in revenue and $505 million in contract bookings in 2020.

“As we continue the journey toward achieving our 2025 strategy, as an organization, we have remained agile to ensure we effectively address our government’s most complex challenges, especially during these unprecedented times,” Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said in a statement published Wednesday.

LMI released its 2020 annual report Wednesday and cited several contracts the company secured in the past year, including a potential $78 million contract to provide programmatic and technical consulting support for the Department of Homeland Security’s countering weapons of mass destruction office and a $50 million contract with the office of the secretary of defense for enterprise logistics consolidation support.

Wagoner said the senior leadership team introduced six measures it plans to implement to further advance LMI’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility

These actions include launching a mentoring program to create opportunities for professional development and growth, supporting diversity goals by fostering partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and professional associations to promote diverse applicant pools and providing diversity training for all LMI employees to improve racial sensitivity in the workplace.

“We plan to regularly evaluate and communicate our progress on these actions. Doing so will ensure we constantly evolve to reflect the unique backgrounds, characteristics, experiences, beliefs, and cultures of our employees, clients, partners, and communities,” Wagoner said.

According to its annual report, veterans account for 25 percent of LMI’s workforce and women and minorities represent 52 percent of the company’s leadership.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Denise Sisson VP of Sales ID Technologies

Denise Sisson, Kelly Harris Assume VP Roles at ID Technologies

ID Technologies has appointed Denise Sisson, former major account manager at Dell, as vice president of sales, and elevated Kelly Harris from her post as director to VP of corporate marketing and partner alliances.

drones

Army Seeks High-Energy Laser Concepts for Small UAS Deterrent

The U.S. Army is seeking white papers on approaches to design, integrate and prototype high-energy lasers for potential use in deterring small unmanned aircraft systems. A broad agency announcement released Wednesday says the project will focus on the integration of a government-owned HEL subsystem, a sensor suite and a power technology to build a counter-sUAS platform.

Marian Joh Board of Directors Voyager Space Holdings

Aerospace Vet Marian Joh Added to Voyager Space Holdings’ Board

Marian Joh, who holds nearly three decades of experience in the aerospace and technology industries, has been tapped by Voyager Space Holdings to serve on its board of directors. Joh will bring her experience in corporate strategy and financing to her role and advise Voyager leadership in pursuit of enabling various space exploration missions, the company said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved