LMI Reports $397M in 2020 Revenue; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Doug Wagoner President and CEO LMI

LMI recorded $397 million in revenue and $505 million in contract bookings in 2020.

“As we continue the journey toward achieving our 2025 strategy, as an organization, we have remained agile to ensure we effectively address our government’s most complex challenges, especially during these unprecedented times,” Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said in a statement published Wednesday.

LMI released its 2020 annual report Wednesday and cited several contracts the company secured in the past year, including a potential $78 million contract to provide programmatic and technical consulting support for the Department of Homeland Security’s countering weapons of mass destruction office and a $50 million contract with the office of the secretary of defense for enterprise logistics consolidation support.

Wagoner said the senior leadership team introduced six measures it plans to implement to further advance LMI’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

These actions include launching a mentoring program to create opportunities for professional development and growth, supporting diversity goals by fostering partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and professional associations to promote diverse applicant pools and providing diversity training for all LMI employees to improve racial sensitivity in the workplace.

“We plan to regularly evaluate and communicate our progress on these actions. Doing so will ensure we constantly evolve to reflect the unique backgrounds, characteristics, experiences, beliefs, and cultures of our employees, clients, partners, and communities,” Wagoner said.

According to its annual report, veterans account for 25 percent of LMI’s workforce and women and minorities represent 52 percent of the company’s leadership.