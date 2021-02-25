LMI to Support Postal Service’s Energy Conservation, Sustainability Efforts; Christen Smith Quoted

Christen Smith VP LMI

LMI has secured a seven-year, $30 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the U.S. Postal Service pursue energy-saving and sustainability efforts to enhance monitoring of the agency's conservation performance.

The Virginia-based consulting firm said Wednesday it will advise USPS on programmatic, research, data management, corporate and national strategic matters under the Corporate Sustainability and Energy Initiatives.

The contractor will deliver analytical and digital services and sustainability expertise to help USPS conserve resources and observe global stewardship.

Christen Smith, vice president for LMI’s health and civilian market, said the company is eager to help USPS address issues through environment- and cost-friendly products.