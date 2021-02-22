Unanet

LookingGlass Adds Redhorse President John Zangardi as Advisory Board Member

John Zangardi President Redhorse Corp.

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 22, 2021 — LookingGlass Cyber Solutions appointed John Zangardi, president of technology services company Redhorse, to its advisory board as the Reston, Virginia-based software provider looks to expand global operations and offerings, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 9.

"I am proud to join the advisory board of LookingGlass because their best-in-class threat intelligence platform pushes organizations to think of what their adversary can see and do, and to use that intelligence to inform their cybersecurity program," said Zangardi.

